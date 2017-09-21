A Kenmore Village Walkabout

Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Startup Weekend will bring together entrepreneurs from around the region for a 3-day crash course in how to take an idea and turn it into a business plan.

The weekend long celebration of business ideas will begin Friday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. and run through Sunday, Oct 1 at 5 p.m at Dig Buffalo, 640 Ellicott Street. The crash course in entrepreneurialism kicks off 43North Finals Week and is designed to match entrepreneurs, developers, designers and startup enthusiasts with business mentors and expertise.

“Buffalo Startup Weekend is a gateway to the startup world and a chance for anyone in the community to learn what it takes to launch an idea in just a weekend. Along the way, participants meet new people, form a team and learn the process from Buffalo-based entrepreneurship trailblazers,” said Matt Hostetler, one of the organizers for the 7th annual Buffalo Startup Weekend. “The first-place team will have the opportunity to pitch their idea and get feedback from judges at 43 North – the world’s largest business idea competition

– during 43North week in October and all of the top three teams will receive prizes at Buffalo Startup Weekend.”

The 3-day marathon event promotes taking a business from concept to creation, and is open to aspiring and experienced entrepreneurs, developers and technicians, designers and business enthusiasts. Last year’s event drew over 125 entrepreneurs and even more are expected to attend this year.

“The event is open to students from colleges, universities and even high schools,” said Jon Spitz, Managing Director of Z80 Labs and co-founder and former lead organizer of Buffalo Startup Weekend. “It’s a really fun and exciting weekend, and no idea is too big or too small.”

Past company participants of Buffalo Startup Weekend that are still active in the WNY business community include Heads Up, Atinga Project, and Buffalo Automation Group. Individuals who participated on teams, provided feedback as judges, and served as coaches and organizers include the leaders of ACV Auctions, CoachMePlus, and Thimble.io.

Tickets are $25 presale and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/startup-weekend-buffalo-tickets-36080464641. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. If interested, reach Matt Hostetler @ Matt.Hostetler@gmail.com