A Gord Downie sighting on Hertel

A third Hertel Avenue mural is set to be unveiled today. This particular work is on the side of the Hertel Liquor Library, 1669 Hertel Avenue. In a bit of a twist, the mural depicts a musician who might not be readily associated with Buffalo, but who has a huge fanbase in this city. The musician? The Tragically Hip’s singer Gord Downie. In the mural is a line from Downie that mural enthusiasts felt embodied the music legend… “No Dress Rehearsal. This Is Our Life.”

The mural is part of the Hertel Walls series, which is being driven by a number of people, including Delaware District Councilmember Joel Feroleto.

“This is a mural celebrating life, while adding color to the already vibrant streetscape of Hertel Avenue,” said Feroleto. “I couldn’t be more excited about all of the good things going on in the Delaware District, especially on Hertel. This is becoming a premier section of the city.”

The wall on which the mural is being applied is owned by building owner, attorney, and Hertel backer Thomas Eoannou. “It’s not only a great tribute to a beloved musician, it also reflects the new attitude on Hertel,” noted Eoannou. “This is her time.”

The artwork supplied for the wall came from Rory Allen of Zoom Copy, who happens to be a big fan of Downie. ““I wanted to create a tribute to Gord Downie of The Tragically Hip considering Buffalo’s special affection for him, his unfortunate health diagnosis, and the beautiful artist that he is.” said Allen.

