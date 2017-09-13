This Friday September 15, a new book on the career of renowned architect Louis Sullivan will be released at an event held at Artsphere Studio and Gallery on Amherst Street. The author of the book, Doreen Boyer DeBoth, will be on-hand at the event.
“This new release book encompasses Sullivan’s career, his artistic development, sources, and his system of ornament,” said Boyer DeBoth. “His formula of ‘form follows function’ and how the use of terra cotta brought the steel frame to life are explained. Thirty-two pen & ink drawings accompanied by photos of the interior and exterior, both drawn and taken by the author, give the viewer an opportunity to experience many ornamental motifs that are difficult to see at street level or that are inaccessible if the building is not open. A closer look results in a greater appreciation and understanding of the beauty and complexity of each motif.
“The book also includes a two-page timeline of the history of the Guaranty Building from 1896-2011. Excerpts from Buffalo newspapers at the time are included and reflect how the city was rapidly growing and the need for office space was increasing. Information on the amount and cost of the materials are stated, including the manpower required to install various materials both on the interior and exterior of the building.
“A two-page bibliography includes sources from books, articles, newspapers and brochures. The terra cotta colored book cover is embossed, and there is a sepia vellum flyleaf of the building from a painting also by the author, that is included. The book measures 9.5” in height and 7.5” in width and has 86 pages.”
A Closer Look at the Guaranty Building
Friday, September 15, 2017
6 – 9 PM
Artsphere Studio and Gallery | 447 Amherst Street | Buffalo NY