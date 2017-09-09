9th Annual Tour de Farms, a harvest-time tour of Buffalo’s urban farms

The 9th Annual Tour de Farms hosted by GObike Buffalo and Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017. The Tour will depart in waves, beginning at 9 a.m. from Rich Products parking lot; 1212 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY (subsequent waves depart at 9:20, 9:35 and 10 a.m.) A local food celebration at Oles Family Farm begins at 1 p.m. The annual ride combines an exploration of local food systems with a scenic group ride to Alden, NY. Proceeds to benefit GObike Buffalo and MAP (Massachusetts Ave Project), a project with a mission to “nurture the growth of a diverse and equitable local food system and promote local economic opportunities, access to affordable, nutritious food and social change education.”

The bicycle tour travels to local urban and rural farms highlighting and celebrating sustainable transportation and our connection to the local food system. Bicyclists will travel 35-miles, departing from Buffalo’s west side and visiting urban farms and community gardens throughout the city. After lunch at Bippert’s Farm in Elma, riders continue to Oles Family Farm in Alden, NY for a celebration with local foods, beverages and live music. Following the tour, participants may ride home, or opt to take a dedicated shuttle back to Rich Products. Last year, an Urban Tour was added as a ride option, offering shorter mileage with a post-ride celebration in the city.

Nearly 300 participants are expected to participate from around the region to take this curated tour of farms, which will include the MAP Youth Farm and the MAP farmhouse (currently under construction), West Side Tilth the City Honors Peleon Garden. “This has always been a really popular event, bringing people from all around WNY, most of whom have an interest in gardening and local food as well as leading an active lifestyle,” said GObike Events Manager Henry Raess. “It’s great to see so many people interested in learning where their food comes from and choosing to travel by bike.”

“We could not pull this event off without the generous support of all of our sponsors, most especially our presenting sponsor Independent Health along with Rich Products, who provide their parking lot and breakfast treats,” said Diane Picard, Executive Director at Massachusetts Avenue Project. “From our donated lunch by Ashker’s, bottles of water from Tops, and tasty brews from Flying Bison Brewery, we are able to provide a fun way for riders to see our urban and rural farms throughout our region”.

Tour de Farms

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Tour will depart in waves, beginning at 9 a.m.

(subsequent waves depart at 9:20, 9:35 and 10 a.m.)

Local Food Celebration at Oles Family Farm begins at 1 p.m.

Meet at: Rich Products parking lot; 1212 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY

Online Registration is CLOSED, but you can still register on-site Saturday morning.

Classic Tour: $60, urban & rural farms; Local Food Celebration; optional bus ride home

​ Urban Farm Tour: $40, s tarts and ends in the city

Express Ride: $50, a direct ride to the final destination for those that would like to bypass urban farms

Half-ride: $45, starts at halfway point of Classic Tour; Local Food Celebration

​ Local Food Celebration only: $35, includes meal, drinks, live music and optional farm tour

This event is presented by Independent Health with additional support from Rich Products.

GObike Buffalo’s mission is to promote, educate, and encourage biking and active transportation options, as well as to create positive impacts on health, environment, streets and the overall quality of life for all residents.