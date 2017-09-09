“9 Ways Buffalo Quietly Became The Coolest City In The Northeast”

Buffalo has got a long way to go before the city can be compared to NYC. Not that we want to be compared to NYC – it’s like apples and oranges. The hope is that we are heading towards becoming a great city once again, in a lot of ways that make us completely different from other cities (Rust Belt or cosmopolitan). That’s what we’ve always strived to become… a city that has all of the offerings that make us happy, whether that’s formidable architecture, killer food, or a thriving cultural scene.

OnlyInYourState.com has bestowed a humbling recognition upon Buffalo that might be a tad presumptuous, but the sentiments are endearing. Yes, we’re heading towards greatness (or coolness) once again. And we’re very happy to see so many awesome advancements underway. We should also be happy to be recognized for our successes, many of which are featured in this latest tribute. Heck, we’ll take recognition when we can get it – it’s always interesting to hear what others think about us. At the same time, will continue to press forward in our own unique way, until we can someday live up to the accolades of “A Super Cool City In The Northeast” – we’ll happily take that one.

Yes, we’re pretty cool, though if you ask just about anyone, we’ve got a long way to go before capturing any titles. In the meantime, half the fun of being an underdog city has been getting to the point where others start taking you seriously. At least we have managed to reach that point. Furthermore, we continue to press forward, without looking back, much as we have done over the last decade.

Buffalo was once down and out. Well, not necessarily “out”, as we can readily see by the incremental strides that we have made. We should be happy that we made it this far (there were plenty of naysayers), but there’s a long way to go. We will continue to make our mark. After all, that’s the fun part – being able to rebuild a city where everyone has a hand in its reinvention. The time is now, to be a part of history in the making. You don’t need boatloads of money, or a college degree, or 30 years of experience in any particular field. Instead, you need spirit and determination. There are tons of opportunities out there for everyone – that’s what makes this city so special.

It’s a proud time for Buffalo… you can feel it in the air. But there will never be a day where we will beat our chests (unless it’s the Bills or Sabres winning a championship). We will never forget what it was like to be down for the count, struggling to get back on our feet. That’s one of the most important lessons that we can learn. No matter how high we climb, there will always be plenty of poignant reminders to keep us in check. It’s part of what makes us so determined to push further, day after day.

Lead image: #AKPublicArt! [Photograph by MK Photo] – Betsy Casanas‘s “Patria, Será Porque Quisiera Que Vueles, Que Sigue Siendo Tuyo Mi Vuelo (Homeland, Perhaps It Is Because I Wish to See You Fly, That My Flight Continues to Be Yours)”