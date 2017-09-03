Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

3rd Annual Choctoberfest

0 Comments

What is a “City of Festivals” without a chocolate festival?

On Saturday, October 14, from 6pm to 9pm, Family Promise of WNY will be hosting a festival dedicated to all things chocolate. The festival is set to be held at Resurgence Brewery, which means that chocolate lovers will get their fair share of hand crafted brews, to go along with the chocolatey delights.

Imagine being a parent who is homeless. You know your top priority is to provide shelter for your child, but you’ve fallen on hard times. Help them keep their promise.

All of the proceeds from the chocolate festival will benefit families experiencing homelessness in our community. Along with all-you-can-eat chocolate, there will also be hors d’oeuvres, a basket auction, raffles, games (giant Jenga, Connect Four, darts, foosball)… and beer!

3rd Annual Choctoberfest

Saturday, October 14, 2017

6pm to 9pm

Resurgence Brewing Company | 1250 Niagara Street | Buffalo, New York 14213

Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. Pre-sale tickets include a free drink voucher! Get yours at familypromisewny.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments