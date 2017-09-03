What is a “City of Festivals” without a chocolate festival?
On Saturday, October 14, from 6pm to 9pm, Family Promise of WNY will be hosting a festival dedicated to all things chocolate. The festival is set to be held at Resurgence Brewery, which means that chocolate lovers will get their fair share of hand crafted brews, to go along with the chocolatey delights.
Imagine being a parent who is homeless. You know your top priority is to provide shelter for your child, but you’ve fallen on hard times. Help them keep their promise.
All of the proceeds from the chocolate festival will benefit families experiencing homelessness in our community. Along with all-you-can-eat chocolate, there will also be hors d’oeuvres, a basket auction, raffles, games (giant Jenga, Connect Four, darts, foosball)… and beer!
3rd Annual Choctoberfest
Saturday, October 14, 2017
6pm to 9pm
Tickets are $25 pre-sale and $30 at the door. Pre-sale tickets include a free drink voucher! Get yours at familypromisewny.