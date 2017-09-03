Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

3rd Annual Buffalo Inspired: Art, Fare & Beer

Beer can inspire art. And art can inspire beer. That’s why The Foundry hosts a Buffalo Inspired: Art, Fare & Beer event each year. This year there will be four main components to the party:

  • Buffalo-inspired food
  • Bidding on artwork
  • A variety of craft beer
  • Fundraising for Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled

There will also be a silent auction and basket raffles. Funds raised at the event will go towards operational support for the host organization – Community Services Support Foundation (Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled.

Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled provides six administrative and programming sites that provide hubs for general business functions, day habilitation facilities, employee and individual training sites, transportation functions, and residential and site management and oversight.

5 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 26, 2017

The Foundry, 1738 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo

Tickets

