By now, we’ve seen yoga being taught just about everywhere. But there is one place that takes the cake. On Sunday, October 1, the community will have a chance to board a battleship for a session of Battleship Yoga. What was once built as a mighty warship, will soon be filled with peace loving yogis, stretching their bodies and souls to the limit.

The event is being hosted by Yogis in Service (YIS) and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park. YIS got its auspicious start “… as a Buffalo-based non-profit volunteer organization founded by Catherine Cook-Cottone with the mission of creating access to yoga for every Buffalonian, including veterans. With the help of the community, a volunteer board, and a group of 12 teachers, YIS has expanded to offer classes throughout the city of Buffalo. The positive effects on individuals taking the classes, and the community as a whole, are numerous.*

100% of the proceeds from the upcoming Battleship Yoga event will go towards supporting the YIS yoga programs for veterans.



2nd Annual Battleship Yoga

Sunday, October 1, 2017

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

$20/ticket

Rain or shine

Centered on themes of service and gratitude, begin with a 60-minute yoga practice on the historical USS Little Rock. Then, take advantage of all the naval park has to offer, take photos on the ship, etc. as your ticket is also good for naval park admission for the day.

All levels and all ages welcome to join.

Schedule:

11:00 – registration, set-up

11:30-12:30 p.m. – Yoga led by Catherine Cook-Cottone and Steve Procknal

12:30-1:00 p.m. – event wrap-up

Your Battleship Yoga ticket is good for naval park admission for the day

See Facebook event

Offering veterans a 50% discount and free admission to active duty service members. Please e-mail wmguyker@buffalo.edu for ticket information if you are a veteran or active duty.

Buffalo & Erie County Naval & Military Park | One Naval Park Cove | Buffalo, NY 14202

*See this Buffalo Rising article for more on YIS