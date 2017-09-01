Buffalo is getting hip to Fashion Week once again. A city-wide fashion event is in the works. Queen City Fashion Week made its inaugural showcase appearance in 2016, after event organizer Rick Warne of Rick Warne Photography took up the reigns, where Buffalo Fashion Week left off four years ago.
Once again, thanks to the vision of Warne, this city’s fashion designers and boutiques, models, hairdressers and makeup artists will be able to bust a move on the catwalk.
2017 Queen City Fashion Week will also feature a backdrop of some of the city’s most stunning venues. The weeklong fashion experience will also be a benefit for a worthy cause – Roswell Park.
The fashion festivities will feature a pre-shoot affair at the Albright-Knox, an industry mixer show and boutique fashion show, and a gala fashion show with an ‘Aviation’ theme, held inside a jet airplane hangar. Throughout the week there will be mixers, meet and greets, step and repeats, photo shoots, runway shows, dress to impress events, mix and mingles, cocktail parties, luxury cars and jets, and plenty of opportunities to rub shoulders with models, designers, photographers and others who travel in fashion circles.
Following is a breakdown of the main events:
Industry Mixer Show & Boutique Fashion Show
Location: Hotel Lafayette
Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2017
- Guests will arrive at 6:00pm to valet parking.
- The Ballroom will feature a cash bar – guests can mix and mingle with boutique owners, fellow fashionistas and sponsors.
- There will be Queen City Fashion Week step and repeat.
- Fashion Show at 7:00pm highlighting 8 of the area’s top boutiques, retailers and vendors.
- Guest DJ with Vendor Tables.
- Cars by Towne Auto of Buffalo.
See Facebook event | 6 PM – 10:30 PM
Location: Executive AirShare (485 Cayuga Rd, Buffalo, NY)
Date: Friday, September 22, 2017
- Guest arrival time from 7:00pm, with valet parking and a Step and Repeat
- Pre-show cocktails, drinks and hors d’oeuvres 7:00pm to 8:00pm | Show will start at 8:00pm.
- Runway Fashion Show will highlight Best of Buffalo and WNY Designers with Guest Designers.
- Executive AirShare will feature jets, and Towne Auto of Buffalo will feature luxury cars.
- Guests will be greeted by ladies dressed in traditional Pan Am costume, as servers offer drinks upon arrival. There will also be hors d’oeuvres.
- 2 cash bars and 8 luxury vendors offering a selection of gifts to purchase.
- Pre-show background music with luxury seating for 250 VIP guests.
- The show will be a spectacular fashion event with a 60′ white 15″ raised runway utilizing the best runway and stage lighting.
- The one-hour show will start at 7:30pm, featuring 8 to 10 designers.
- The show will feature 30 top models, and a team of 10 to 12 hair and makeup artists will be hand-selected by team leader Barbara Zac.
- At the end of the show, guests can visit vendor tables and mix and mingle. The cash bar will remain open until 10:30pm when limousines will pick up guests, and Valet parking will be on hand to deliver guests cars.
- After party wrap time with show organizers, sponsors, vendors, models, photographers, etc.
- This is a “Dress to Impress” event
- The theme of the show is Aviation.
See Facebook event | 7 PM – 10:30 PM
Find Queen City Fashion Week on Facebook