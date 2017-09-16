The 2017 Fall Fest at Canalside will be taking place on Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This free event will feature fitness classes, arts and crafts, exotic animals and other seasonal activities to get you in a fall kind of mood. See below for the full schedule of events.
Start your day off with some free fitness classes provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York
- 10 am – 11 am Kangoo Jump with Garage Fitness Studio*
*Pre-registration with Garage is a must for this class!
- 11 am – 12 pm Workout with Catalyst Fitness
- 12pm -4 pm Children’s Fitness Class with Sow It Now
Family Fun Activities and Exhibits
- 12 pm – 4 pm:
- American Hawk
- Explore & More
- I Can Draw Sidewalk Chalk
- Buffalo Public Library
- “Trunk or Treat” presented by your Greater Area Honda Dealers
In addition to the day long activities, Canalside Buffalo will host a tasting of regional food and libations, partnering with several local restaurants, breweries and distilleries to benefit the new Explore & More Children’s Museum. The Fall Fest Fundraiser with Explore & More will go from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and will allow guests exclusive access to the VIP Honda Pavilion to sample seasonal dishes from area restaurants, and specialty cocktails crafted with fall nights in mind. A portion of all ticket sales will go toward the creation of Explore & More, located at Canalside’s East Canal. This event is 21 and over. Tickets can be purchased here.