Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2017 Fall Fest at Canalside!

0 Comments

The 2017 Fall Fest at Canalside will be taking place on Saturday, September 30 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. This free event will feature fitness classes, arts and crafts, exotic animals and other seasonal activities to get you in a fall kind of mood. See below for the full schedule of events.

Start your day off with some free fitness classes provided by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York

Family Fun Activities and Exhibits

  • 12 pm – 4 pm:
    • American Hawk
    • Explore & More
    • I Can Draw Sidewalk Chalk
    • Buffalo Public Library
    • “Trunk or Treat” presented by your Greater Area Honda Dealers

In addition to the day long activities, Canalside Buffalo will host a tasting of regional food and libations, partnering with several local restaurants, breweries and distilleries to benefit the new Explore & More Children’s Museum. The Fall Fest Fundraiser with Explore & More will go from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and will allow guests exclusive access to the VIP Honda Pavilion to sample seasonal dishes from area restaurants, and specialty cocktails crafted with fall nights in mind.  A portion of all ticket sales will go toward the creation of Explore & More, located at Canalside’s East Canal. This event is 21 and over. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tagged with: , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments