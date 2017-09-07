2017 Central Terminal Train Show

A trip to the Central Terminal is a glorious adventure no matter how you look at it. The building itself is a marvel, without anything in it. On the flip side, when it’s loaded to the gills with train memorabilia, it’s a truly impressive sight. No matter if you own a model rail track system or not, the merchandise if pretty neat. Each year, scores of people attend the two-day Central Terminal Train Show, to see the latest and greatest model trains and accessories for sale. They also come to check out the operational train layouts that run throughout the course of the weekend.
The Annual Train Show features model trains, railroad memorabilia, vendors, operating layouts, trains of all scales, and plenty of train enthusiasts on hand to talk about their model trains and accessories. $5 gets you in the door (good for both days), and kids under 12 get in for free. The event takes place from 10AM to 4PM on Saturday and Sunday. This is one of the most anticipated train shows to be found, mainly due to the host building that continues to awe and inspire attendees year after year.
Central Terminal Train Show
Saturday, September 9 – Sunday, September 10, 2017
10AM to 4PM
Buffalo Central Terminal 495 Paderewski Dr, Buffalo, New York 14212