2017 Bubblefest!

Bubblelicious fun is heading back to the Buffalo Museum of Science. The annual Bubblefest event is a heck of a lot of fun for the entire family. There are so many bubbles heading our way that Lawrence Welk would be in awe. And who doesn’t like bubbles?

On Saturday, September 16, everyone is invited to come find out just how much for bubbles can be. There are going to plenty of performances and interactive activities, from BubbleMania by Doug Rougeux, to a glow-in-the-dark Tekno bubble dance and glass fireworking demonstrations by the Corning Museum of Glass.

Kids will love the bubble crafts and activities, and the popular techno Bubble Dance Room where families can boogie down among thousands of floating glowing bubbles!

This is the ultimate event for imaginative and inquisitive kids, who will find the activities fascinating and tons of fun. 

Saturday, Sep 16, 2017

10am to 4pm

Bubblemania Performances by Doug Rougeux | 11:00am, 12:00pm, 1:30pm, 2:30pm and 3:30pm

Admission: $5

Skip the line and buy tickets in advance | Get your tickets for Bubblefest here.

Admission to Bubblefest is included with general Museum admission and FREE for BMS Members. There is an additional charge for BubbleMania performances.

 

Buffalo Museum of Science 1020 Humboldt Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14211

