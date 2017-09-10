10th Anniversary Celebration of Buffalo & Erie County Greenway

Ten years ago, the Buffalo region was designated the recipient of funding from a settlement agreement with the New York Power Authority (NYPA). As part of the 50-year federal license agreement for the Niagara Power Project in 2007, the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee was awarded a significant settlement. Each year, during the course of the licensed agreement, the Committee receives $2 million, which is to be allocated to various projects along the Buffalo River, the Outer Harbor, and parks running Cazenovia to the City of Tonawanda. The Standing Committee is comprised of one representative from Erie County, The City of Buffalo, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the New York Power Authority.
Since the inception of the agreement, $20 million to been dedicated to 67 project sites. Greenway funds have contributed to the building of bicycle and walking trails, and has significantly helped fund park improvements, events, and canoe, kayak and rowing access.
“The community can see the effects of these awards in the improvements along the Buffalo River, as well in the parks running from South Park in the south to the City of Tonawanda hub in the north. We are proud to see these grant funds making a difference to the betterment of our community.” —Greenway Chairman Alan J. Bozer
On Wednesday, September 20, the Buffalo and Erie County Greenway Fund Standing Committee will be celebrating 10-years of awards to the community. The event will be held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park-Hangar, 1 Naval Park Cove at 9:30 AM. Following the ceremony, there will be a bus tour to various Greenway funded project sites.
