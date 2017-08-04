Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Ziplining coming to Buffalo RiverWorks

Zipline platforms are currently being installed at Buffalo RiverWorks. Workers are building out the stairwells and platforms of an abandoned industrial building, to accommodate what venue operator Earl Ketry is calling “The next big thing in Buffalo.”

Ketry has been talking about working the zipline phenomenon into the RiverWorks framework since the get-go. The biggest issue has been finding a qualified zipline guide who could manage the operation. Ketry says that he recently tracked down an experienced person in Pennsylvania, who will soon be running the show in Buffalo. RiverWorks will be the official operator of the zipline experience.

If all goes according to plan, ziplining at this former industrial site-turned adult playground will be possible by the end of this season.

Ziplining joins a plethora of other RiverWorks events and activities, including indoor and outdoor silo “rock” climbing, kayaking, tiki boat rides, and even drone racing. RiverWorks is also the first venue in the world to house a brewery inside a grain silo.

