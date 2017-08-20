As Buffalo continues to iron out its auto-related parking problems, the world’s biggest bike parking garage is being built in the Netherlands. According to EcoWatch.com, the parking garage is being constructed below a train station, in order to accommodate the country’s bike-enthusiast population, which boasts 1.3 bikes per person.
“Once construction of the 184,000-square-foot space is complete, the bike parking garage be the world’s largest, taking the title from the 9,400-spot Kasai underground station in Tokyo.” – EcoWatch
Half of the parking spots are already being built out, while the other half will be finished by the end of 2018. Plus, planners are already trying to figure out how to accommodate additional cyclists once the project is complete.
While the US is having some problems getting its environmental act together, it’s up to individual states and cities to figure out what is best for residents, and the earth. Thankfully, certain states, cities and countries understand the importance of staying healthy in mind, body and earth, while others are lagging behind. Kudos to the Netherlands for leading the way, when it comes to embracing bike culture to its fullest.