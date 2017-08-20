Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

World’s Biggest Bike Parking Garage

0 Comments

As Buffalo continues to iron out its auto-related parking problems, the world’s biggest bike parking garage is being built in the Netherlands. According to EcoWatch.com, the parking garage is being constructed below a train station, in order to accommodate the country’s bike-enthusiast population, which boasts 1.3 bikes per person.

“Once construction of the 184,000-square-foot space is complete, the bike parking garage be the world’s largest, taking the title from the 9,400-spot Kasai underground station in Tokyo.” – EcoWatch

Half of the parking spots are already being built out, while the other half will be finished by the end of 2018. Plus, planners are already trying to figure out how to accommodate additional cyclists once the project is complete.

While the US is having some problems getting its environmental act together, it’s up to individual states and cities to figure out what is best for residents, and the earth. Thankfully, certain states, cities and countries understand the importance of staying healthy in mind, body and earth, while others are lagging behind. Kudos to the Netherlands for leading the way, when it comes to embracing bike culture to its fullest.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments