WNY Vegfest 2017

Author: DeChantell Lloyd
WNY Vegfest is taking over Lassalle Park, Sunday (August 6) at 11pm and this festival draws people from all over to a free event offering food, music, and education that inspires and connects the community through plant-based dieting. Who knew plants would be the connection to people and healthy communities. #Vegans
I’m sure with the increased curiosity and awareness of plant-based dieting, attendance will be higher at this year’s fest. Especially since “What The Health” documentary went viral on social media causing the slightly curious person to watch the film on Netflix. My opinion it helped people understand a portion of the “Why” and “How” plants based dieting is effective. There are so many layers to the lifestyle and the only way to understand it is to ask questions… at WNY Veg Fest!
If you’re worried about being amongst plant eaters as and Omni, I would say you’re in good hands because the festival is growing. Bad joke but really no worries the education component is there to support and the Speakers are diverse in background to cover various topics. Will you be there?
If you want to learn more about the festival and visit the website and schedule of events at www.wnyvegfest.com
Prior to the festival a 5k Run/Walk will start at 9:30am and onsite registration begins at 8am. Proceeds from the event support the health and vitality of local organizations/groups in alignment with plant-based living. Volunteers are needed for the Trot and Main festival; please reach out to sara@wnyvegfest.com if you’re available.