Whimsy Confections – Luxury Artisan Chocolates

Whimsy Confections has opened in Downtown Buffalo. Chocolatier Michele Ogden is still putting the finishing touches on her 610 Main Street storefront. So far so good – the transformation of the space is outstanding, mainly due to the whimsical decorations that abound.
Michele got her start in the confections business when she entered into, and graduated from, E’cole Chocolat. From there, she started her own dessert catering business called Posh Pastries. At one time, she even appeared on The Food Network’s Cupcake Wars.
For more background on Michele’s business, click here.
Now Michele has set her sights on Buffalo. She’s creating all sorts of delicious bonbon treats, including birthday cake, peach melba, passion fruit, match green tea, strawberry, Grand Marnier, blackberry mojito, pineapple pepper, kona coffee, dulce de leche, earl grey tea, caramel and pink grapefruit.
The ganache filled bonbons are set out on display in a gallery-esque setting, which allows the customer to get up close and personal with their favorite bites.
Not only does Michele sell these delicious treats, she’s a real treat herself. That’s because she’s excited about what she’s doing, and it shows. Sometimes there’s nothing more refreshing than walking into a business where the owner does a little doting upon the customer. And when it comes to navigating a world of artisan confections, a helpful hand is always appreciated.
The next time you are looking for a whimsical treat, head on over to Whimsy Confections – you will not be disappointed.
Whimsy Confections is located in close proximity to EXPO at The Market Arcade. It’s also right around the corner from Chippewa.
Whimsy Confections | 610 Main Street | Buffalo NY | Facebook