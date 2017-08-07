What’s next for the Richardson-Olmsted Campus?

After a huge initial success, the Richardson-Olmsted Campus is about to embark on identifying second tier development phases. In the footsteps of the opening of the Hotel Henry Urban Resort Conference Center, the wildly popular enLIGHTen celebration, and the Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center (underway), a multitude of other evolutional advancements will come to pass. At this point. it’s anyone’s guess as to what is coming next.
In order to help determined future roles of the site, the community is invited to revisit the Master Plan, to determine the future of the remaining 10 buildings and 25 acres, all of which are open to interpretation at the moment.
A presentation will be held in the conference center of Hotel Henry, at the Richardson Olmsted Campus, at 6:30pm on Wednesday, August 16, 2017.
What do you think the future of the campus beholds? Apartments, artist residences, marketplaces, educational components? What have you seen in other cities, that Buffalo is missing out on? What organizations would be a good fit? What sort of new advancements should be introduced to the campus? It’s time to start the discussion. How exciting!
For additional information on the presentation, visit this Facebook event page.
Parking is available on the Buffalo State side of the Richardson (enter at Rockwell Road and Cleveland Circle). Walking or biking from the neighborhood is encouraged as parking will be limited. More parking information can be found at richardson-olmsted.com/visit/directions-and-parking. Please RSVP to christine@richardson-olmsted.com.