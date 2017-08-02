Buffalo’s own prolific muralist, Chuck Tingley, is set to unveil one of his most recent works. This particular piece was created for a “perfect spot” on the facade of the West Side Bazaar. The mural (Weaving the Colors of the World) was made possible thanks to City Councilman David Rivera and Community Canvases. It represents the diversity that is found inside the building, as well as throughout the West Side.
The work features textile patterns from around the globe, representing many of the ethnic cultures that have come to call Buffalo “home”. The colorful fabrics and traditional prints painted in the mural reflect the clothing worn by men and women who hail from Burma (Myanmar) and Somalia, for example. The mural recognizes these new refugees that have managed to create new lives for themselves despite all of the hardships that have come their way.
The West Side Bazaar has been ‘Bringing the World to Buffalo’ since 2011, and once again invites the public to celebrate our community’s diversity, strength, and beauty on Grant Street.
On Friday, August 4, the community is invited to take part in “A Celebration of Buffalo’s Diversity Through Public Art”, hosted by the West Side Bazaar. Come celebrate diversity in Buffalo – attend the mural release party, featuring live music by La Marimba and Ismail & Company.
Weaving the Colors of the World: A Celebration of Buffalo’s Diversity Through Public Art
Friday, August 4, 2017
5:30-7:30 p.m.
West Side Bazaar | 25 Grant Street | Buffalo, NY
WSB is made up of 19 small businesses with business owners from over 8 countries