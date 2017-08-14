Wayfinding comes to Canalside

If you’re not familiar with the history of the Buffalo waterfront (especially the Erie Canal), or the relatively new advancements underway at Canalside, then getting around can be tough. From figuring out where to park, to locating all of the amenities, where some people know how to get around blindfolded, there are others left scratching their heads simply trying to make sense of the entire thing.
We must remember, for the overall expanse of the waterfront history, few people ever interacted with this part of the city unless it had something to do with commerce or nautical means (sailing, boating). Therefore, the general population was left out in the cold. The renaissance of the Buffalo waterfront is still completely unfamiliar to many people who live in the region.
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) Board of Directors has approved a wayfinding measure that will hopefully alleviate these issues.
The signage program is tasked with many functions: wayfinding (both pedestrian and vehicular), disseminating the Canalside brand and graphic standards, identifying amenities, parking and street names, educating through historic interpretive panels and/or electronic displays, and providing major site or ‘gateway’ elements.
“The 1.5 million visitors coming to Canalside each year will benefit from well-placed, well-designed signs that help them find their way to the wide variety of activities available on the waterfront,” said Robert Gioia, ECHDC Chairman. “All signs point to Governor Cuomo’s continued success with transforming the waterfront into a destination the entire region can be proud of for generations to come.”
The signs scheduled to be fabricated and installed include landmark totems, markers, beacons, vehicular directional, pedestrian directional, street and parking identification signs, and a gateway sign.
According to the ECHDC, “The project will be complete by the Spring of 2018 but visitors will start seeing some of the new signage up this winter.”