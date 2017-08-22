Did you know that one in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s? That is a horrific and staggering number. That’s 10% of the age group, or 5.5 million Americans who are afflicted with the disease. For years, people have been hoping… expecting a cure for the disease that literally robs people of their memories and their lives. Getting old gracefully should be a right for all – but getting old and not retaining the wonderful memories accumulated throughout a lifetime is simply tragic, not to mention the other debilitating effects that are associated with the disease.

Each year, scores of Buffalonians set out to help tackle Alzheimer’s dementia. One of those persons is Catherine “Cathy” Domin, who committed herself to the cause 18 years ago, when her mother passed away due to the early onset of the disease at age of 60. It was then that Cathy decided to rally her family together to create a team for Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. The funds raised during the walk are mainly earmarked for the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter. “Each year I remind myself that if our team, “Kay’s Kids”, can provide the Alzheimer’s Association with the ability to help at least one family the way they have helped mine — then we have truly made a difference in this world,” said Cathy. “[The Chapter] educated us and helped us with each new set of decisions we had to make. They offered resources to help us deal with legal items such as her will, health care proxy and Power of Attorney. And they offered support groups for her and for us.”

When it comes to combatting the disease, Cathy is not alone. “Five years ago, when I first got involved in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, I had no idea how much the work of the Alzheimer’s Association would mean to me personally,” says WDCX Radio morning show host Neil Boron, who was also the 2016 Walk Chairman. “Now, when I walk and raise funds for education, research, support, respite care, etc., I am not only doing this for the millions affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia, but for my own father as well. I had hoped to be a blessing to this organization and to people and families affected by this horrendous disease but the truth is my family and I are the ones who have been blessed.”

“For more than 25 years, the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter has been organizing the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Buffalo area. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, September 16 and we expect more than 4,200 people to join us in this fundraising event that has a goal of $500,000! It is bright and colorful, fun and inspiring… and full of hope that one day, there will be a first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease.” – Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter

In order to help the Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter, members of the WNY community are encouraged to participate in this free walk. While the walk is free (to raise awareness), many participants do fundraise for the organization.

The Buffalo Walk on Saturday, September 16, 2017 takes place in Delaware Park with the main registration and gathering area directly behind the zoo. The site opens at 8:30 a.m. with snacks and refreshments, photo area, entertainment, children’s activities and access to basket and 50/50 raffles. A brief ceremony launches the Walk at 10:00 a.m. and participants will head out on the approximately two mile route at about 10:15 a.m. Additional entertainment, such as live music and a ‘bubble brigade’ will pop-up along the way, with more refreshments and snacks when walkers return to the main site. Several well-known food trucks will offer items for purchase after the Walk, with a percentage of proceeds donated to the Chapter, and all registered participants may also enjoy free admission to the zoo the day of the Walk. Individuals and teams can register, join a team or donate on-line at alz.org/WNY, by calling 1.800.272.3900 or in person the morning of the Walk.