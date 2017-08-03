Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Up on the Roof: Barbecue and Brews

Now here’s something that we can all look forward to. The Broadway Market is hosting three barbecue cookouts on its fabulous roof during the month of August. On top of that, each one of the barbecues will be accompanied by a different local brewery, with live entertainment (11am to 3pm).

  • Saturday, August 5 – Resurgence Brewing | Music provided by Infringement Festival
  • Saturday, August 12 – Community Beer Works | Music by Empress and the Royals
  • Saturday, August 19 – Flying Bison Brewery | Music by DJ Red

If you’re wondering what’s on top of The Broadway Market besides barbecue, brews and music, there’s also a large rooftop garden (see here). The Up on the Roof: Barbecue and Brews series is a great way to showcase a wonderful community asset. Broadway Market vendors will be supplying the barbecue – all you have to do is show up and enjoy the sights, sounds and smells that will be all around.

