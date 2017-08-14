Unite by Night – North Buffalo Flashlight Walk

In response to the clashes in Virginia, Unite by Night is organizing a North Buffalo Flashlight Walk on Friday, August 18, 2017. This is just another way to stand against discrimination. It demonstrates that Buffalo is not, and will not, be tolerant of those who attempt to disrupt society with their racist ideals.
Strollers, wagons, friends, families, and dogs on leashes, are welcome to participate in this flashlight walk, which is set to take place from 7:30pm to 9pm on the front lawn of the North Park Academy PS #66 – 780 Parkside Avenue, Buffalo, NY.
It’s a good reminder that positive change starts with what you do in your own community.
It’s time to shine a light on the work of the National Federation for Just Communities (NFJCWNY), and all that the group stands for. This is a chance to meet others in the city that understand the importance of taking a stand against racism and and form of discrimination in our community.
“The recent events in Virginia were upsetting to Americans across the country. Let’s get our friends, family and neighbors together for a “flashlight walk” in our beautiful and welcoming North Buffalo neighborhood, to celebrate and stand up for the beauty of diversity.” – Unite By Night
To learn more about Unite by Night check out this Facebook page. Also consider attending the Dash for Diversity in Delaware Park on Saturday, October 1.
#Buffalove by light, uniting by night.