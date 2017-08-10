Undergrounds: Dying To Celebrate With You

The Old First Ward is lucky to have one of the best cafés in the city. A visit to Undergrounds makes any day better. That’s because the owners spent so much time creating the perfect balance of life and death. The building, a former funeral home, has a new lease on life – it’s now a vibrant café. At the same time, there’s an overarching theme of “Day of the Dead” that is a fun and quirky reminder of the history of the space.
Over the past year Undergrounds has continued to experience significant growth. Erin Morris and Sara Heidinger have started roasting their own coffee beans and look forward to moving roasting operations on site in year two.
On Sunday, August 13, 2017 Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery invites you to come celebrate its first revolution around the sun. The celebration will feature live music by Southtown Shamblers, Andrew and Marissa Bannister, Leroy Townes, GRAVY and The Zack Morris Experience.
Members of the Undergrounds Mug Club can drink coffee from custom ceramic mugs (crafted by local artist Jodi Selin) embellished with their favorite notable dead person, including Buffalonians such as Mary Cass, Ralph Wilson and on weekends you’ll find the Tim Russert special.
On top of the great music, there will also be a vendor market in the parking lot from 9am to 12pm (now with patio) that will showcase vendors include such as Silver Thistle Jewelry, Snowy Owl Kombucha, Kupkates, Erin Morris Photography, Batter Up Buttercup, and soaps/lip gloss by Jenn Fitz. The event will also spotlight Lakeward Spirits and Buffalo Distilling Co., with wine and beer slung by Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co. and Ringside Brewing Company (12 pm to 6 pm). Craft activities will be provided by “the ladies of the Jack Craft Fair.”
There will also be coffee tastings, including The Bean Bastard, Alan Hayes Home Roast, and Undergrounds Coffee House & Roastery’s own roasts.
At noon, the Southtown Shamblers and Erie County Legislator Patrick Burke will embark (on foot) upon a Second Line March. The march starts at Gene McCarthy’s, heads down Hamburg Street, and winds up at Undergrounds, where the party commences. The community is invited to walk alongside the band!
Undergrounds: Dying To Celebrate With You
Sunday, August 13, 2017
10am – 6pm
Undergrounds Coffee House and Roastery | 580 South Park Avenue | Buffalo, NY | 716-984-1534 | Facebook