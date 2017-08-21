Under the Lights 7: Battle @ Buffalo

Every year, Verve Dance Studio hosts a spectacular b-boy, b-girl battle that draws hundreds of spectators to New Era Cap (160 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo). The family friendly dance competition draws dancers from far and wide, to compete during the day, and then”under the lights”. The event is a showing of numerous elements of Hip Hop culture, including DJ-ing, MC-ing and live graffiti art.
“We started Battle @ Buffalo Under the Lights so that a broader community would be able to participate in B-Boy and Hip Hop culture, and young artists from Buffalo would have a platform to be seen and heard,” says Shane Depree Fry, Verve’s Founder and Creative Director. “It’s a celebration where everyone showing respect and love for each other is welcome.”
- Approximately 100 professional & amateur dancers engaged in dynamic competition
- Artists of all ages creating original designs on New Era caps
- Live graffiti art
- Large & diverse family-oriented crowd, gathering with unity and respect for diversity
- Local arts & food vendors
The 2017 Under the Lights 7: Battle at Buffalo will feature:
DANCE BATTLES: Dancers of all ages and backgrounds will have a chance to compete for cash prizes and accolades in two categories during Battle @ Buffalo Under the Lights 7. They are:
2v2 B-BOY/B-GIRL (Breakdancing): Crews of two breakers will face off in this battle for a $1000 prize. Expect dynamic, high-flying and powerful moves from locally & internationally known dancers that will wow spectators.
1v1 ALL STYLES: Dancers of all styles (whether they are Hip Hop related or not) are welcome to compete in this category for the $500 prize.
NEW ERA CAP DESIGN CONTEST: An opportunity for artists of all ages to create an original design on a New Era cap. Participants get a blank 59/50 cap, supplies and two hours to create their design. Cash prize of $150 to adult category winner, and New Era prizes for the youth category winner.
LIVE MUSIC: Under the Lights 7’s music lineup will keep attendees dancing all day. Featuring DJs SC-One of NYC, and Trevthorne and Sike, of Buffalo.
LIVE GRAFFITI ART: Local artists will be making large-scale canvases come alive throughout the day.
KIDS’ ACTIVITIES: An interactive art tent and open space for dancing will be available throughout the day.
ART, CULTURAL, AND FOOD VENDORS: Festival-goers will find plenty to see, eat, and discover from local vendors and community organizations.
TICKETS (click here): Advance, $5 all ages. Admission also available at door for $10/adults, $5/kids.
Under the Lights 7: Battle at Buffalo
Saturday, August 26th, 2017
Noon – 10pm
Outside the New Era Cap Flagship Store
160 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202
www.vervedancestudio.com
facebook.com/vervedancestudio
IG: VerveDanceStudio
Twitter: @VerveDance
Verve Dance Studio is a dance school and community center dedicated to the art of B-boying and Hip Hop culture. Using the elements of Hip Hop; B-boying, DJ’ing, MC’ing and Graffiti, Verve teaches self expression, confidence and respect for diversity, and offers support, classes, events and programming for all ages and all individuals looking to develop themselves in a positive environment. Founded in 2005 by Shane Depree Fry, Verve is also home to several community events, including their signature event Battle@ Buffalo, a monthly all ages urban dance competition held on the last Saturday of each month.