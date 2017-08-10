UBER: Opening Drive @ New Era

Uber, the official ridesharing partner of the Buffalo Bills, has just announced a plan to make it even easier to use the service to get to and from New Era Field.
Beginning this season, you’ll be able to use Uber Zone (located just south of the stadium at the corner of Abbott Rd and Big Tree Rd)—to easily connect with your driver.
When hailing from New Era Field, your pickup location will default to Uber Zone and your driver, once he or she arrives, will call or text you to let you know in which row they’ve parked.
One suggestion: as the offering evolves, it would be really nice if the app itself could tell you where the driver has parked instead of having to take a call or weed through text messages—like Uber does for pickups at major airports.