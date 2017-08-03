Trailer & Film Release for Dwelling

Buffalo State graduate and native of Kenmore, Kyle Mecca, has written and directed a horror film that has now reached completion and is hitting store shelves. The Buffalo based flick is titled Dwelling – the production company is BeWILdered Media Productions. The film was shot entirely in WNY, and even took advantage of the abandoned Millard Fillmore Gates hospital as a filming location, just before it was demolished.
Mecca, who is in his 20s, has already made a name for himself in the local film industry. Recently, he worked on the film “Cold Brook”, and before that “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”. The young writer/director is excited to see his hometown gaining momentum in the film production realm, and is happy to have a hand in furthering the industry.
“It’s the start of a dream for everyone,” says Mecca. “Showing that we can do it and you don’t need to look in the other direction because our talent is right here.
“For me it’s always been about the community in Buffalo and being homegrown. Not only is it about Hollywood coming to Buffalo, it’s about Buffalo going to Hollywood by using the resources we have locally and making something that is our own and delivering it to the world,” he said.
“Dwelling” is about a young woman (Erin Marie Hogan) with a tormented past who receives custody of her troubled niece (Devanny Pinn) when her sister becomes institutionalized. In an effort to communicate with her deceased mother, the young woman and her fiancé (Mu-Shaka Benson), along with her niece, move into an old haunted house. Deep within the dark confines of the house, they unleash a malevolent spirit from within an old black mirror. With each passing day the threat to the family becomes increasingly significant as the entity tries to collect the niece’s soul. In the end, the young woman must decide whether to let go of her past, or her future.
Dwelling was released on August 1, and is available for purchase exclusively at Walmart, via Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.
Pre-order it, buy it, and get a piece of Buffalo.
“Dwelling” will be available at retail stores such as Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, and RedBox and Family Video starting Sept. 26.