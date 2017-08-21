“Totality” leads to Buffalo in Space

As the museum hosts its Solar Eclipse Viewing Party today (until 6pm with the Buffalo Eclipse Consortium), the event signals the arrival of the museum’s newest exhibit – Buffalo in Space. According to the museum, “Buffalo in Space will help bring space a little closer to home for the citizens of Buffalo, highlighting current research, sharing regional stories and shining a spotlight on achievements in aerospace by companies right here in Western New York.”
So far, the solar eclipse viewing event has been so popular, that, apparently the museum has run out of the special viewing glasses (the peak is considered “totality” – Buffalo will witness “totality” in the year 2024). This solar eclipse has managed to capture the imagination of the country. Between the traffic jams and the non-stop news and social media postings, there probably could not have been a better time for the Buffalo Museum of Science to dedicate its newest exhibit to space.
Along with the Buffalo in Space exhibit, the Buffalo Museum of Science has also been busy with the final touches on the historic restorations and improvements on the new rooftop Kellogg Observatory (as you can see in the time-lapse video below)…
It’s a good time to be The Buffalo Museum of Science. Everyone loves the idea of space exploration, and right now the stars are aligned for all of these cosmic advancements and events at the museum.