Today: Love Potion No.3 love note delivery service available

From 6pm to 9pm this evening, a temporary bike messenger delivery service will be at your disposal. This particular bike messenger group is in the business of delivering love notes to “friends, loved ones, co-workers or secret crushes throughout the city.”
If you are interested in scribbling down your love note, thank you note, or any other message that you can think of, then show up at the corner of Allen and Elmwood in front of Allentown Pizza (94 Elmwood).
Tiny messages in a bottle are also a delivery option.
Everything that you need to write the message will be there. Once it’s all signed and sealed, a bike messenger will deliver your envelope to any person in the city (as long as you know where that person is at that exact time). It is asked that you tip the messenger.
This project, called Love Potion no.3, is part of The Infringement Festival. Along with the standard message, or the message in the bottle, the creator behind Love Potion no.3 has invented an actual “love potion” that can be added to the note. It’s like putting a tiger in your tank…. grrrr! The fragrance is made of “water, herbs, fragrances and a lot of love.”
The idea behind the Love Potion no.3 is a spin-off of artist Jaclyn Pryor’s Pink: A Love Courier Service (2006-2008 in Austin, TX, Portland, OR and Chicago). Buffalonian Henry Raess participated in Pink in Portland, and thought that the messenger service would be great to try out in his hometown.
“It was amazing to be a part of, to deliver the notes and see people’s faces light up, to brighten up their whole day. It’s a reminder of how powerful simple acts of kindness can be.”
More information can be found at www.bit.ly/lovepotion3 and on Facebook.