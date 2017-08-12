On Saturday, August 26, 2017, families are invited to attend a free Tinkergarten session. Tinkergarten is essentially an outdoor class, where children learn life lessons through hands-on problem solving, communication, and collaboration.
Tinkergarten leader Elizabeth Turner will be running this “expert-designed play scenario” at the Albright–Knox Art Gallery. Children within ages ranging from 18 months to 5 years will be able to interact with a number of activities that could include Parts and Wholes, Catching Colors, and Pulley Play.
“Parents and caregivers learn, too, as we’ll share insight into your child’s development.” – Turner
Registration is required. Sign up at www.tinkergarten.com/leaders/elizabeth.turner. Also visit tinkergarten.com/classes for more times and locations.
Tinkergarten @ The Albright-Knox
Saturday, August 26, 2017
11:15 am – 12:45 pm
Age Range: 18 months-5 years
Albright–Knox Art Gallery
1285 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222