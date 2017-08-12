Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Tinkergarten @ The Albright-Knox

0 Comments

On Saturday, August 26, 2017, families are invited to attend a free Tinkergarten session. Tinkergarten is essentially an outdoor class, where children learn life lessons through hands-on problem solving, communication, and collaboration.

Tinkergarten leader Elizabeth Turner will be running this “expert-designed play scenario” at the Albright–Knox Art Gallery. Children within ages ranging from 18 months to 5 years will be able to interact with a number of activities that could include Parts and Wholes, Catching Colors, and Pulley Play. 

“Parents and caregivers learn, too, as we’ll share insight into your child’s development.” – Turner

Registration is required. Sign up at www.tinkergarten.com/leaders/elizabeth.turner. Also visit tinkergarten.com/classes for more times and locations.

Tinkergarten @ The Albright-Knox

 

Saturday, August 26, 2017

11:15 am – 12:45 pm

Age Range: 18 months-5 years

Albright–Knox Art Gallery

1285 Elmwood Ave, Buffalo, NY 14222

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments