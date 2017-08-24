Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Thursday Night Terrors @ Dipson Amherst Theatre starts with Fulci classic ZOMBIE

Thursday Night Terrors at the Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main Street) kicks off tonight Thursday, August 24), with a showing of one of the all-time greatest zombie films of all time – Lucio Fulci’s undead classic ZOMBIE (aka Zombi 2). With fall on the way, the weather will soon draw cooler. After that, people will start to have Halloween on their minds. This initial film showing, is the precursor for even scarier times to come. 

Originally marketed in Italy as a sequel to the late George Romero’s Dawn of the Dead, ZOMBIE features many iconic moments including the infamous splinter scene and an underwater battle which has to be seen to be believed.

As with any killer horror film, ZOMBIE (1979 packs a serious punch in the film score category, with music produced by Fabio Frizzi.

Deadend Toyz & Teez will have a wide array of horror merchandise for sale in the lobby of the theater before the show. 

Dipson Amherst presents Lucio Fulci’s ZOMBIE – See Facebook event

Also find other classic horror flicks in the Season 3 series – view Facebook group page.

The film will begin after a brief introduction at 7:30pm. Tickets are $7 and are available to purchase now at the theater box office or online at the Dipson Theatres website. A second showing is set for 9:30pm this evening, due to popular demand!

Additional showings include Videodrome, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. See poster below for all of the films, dates and times.

