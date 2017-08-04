If you’re into speed, there’s an event in North Tonawanda that you’re not going to want to miss. This weekend is Thunder on the Niagara, a thrilling hydroplane boat race that is unlike anything else that you have ever witnessed.
Each year these thunderboats convene in NT to demonstrate the raw power and tremendous planing forces that drive these spectacular crafts to compete. This race is nothing but pure excitement and thrills, with an occasional spill along the way.
Aside from the action on the water, there’re also plenty of other sights to behold on land, such as a fabulous car and bike show, as well as skydivers.
Thunder on the Niagara hydroplane races is sponsored by Snyder Industries.
The event features the following activities and events:
- Rumble at the Niagara Car and Bike Show with 400 show car & motorcycles on display Saturday
- Skydivers dropping in on Sunday at Noon
- Shop at over 30 retail vendors
- Gourmet food vendors
- Hydroplane Racing League heats start at 10AM each day
- Licensed beer tent area open all weekend
- Pit passes to see the boats up close are only $20, available at the pit gates
Thunder on the Niagara
Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda
August 5 | August 6
This event is free | $10 parking includes an event program
No grillers or open containers allowed in the park