Third annual Auto & Boat Show @ Canalside

Canalside Auto & Boat Show might not be your typical waterfront event, but for car and boat lovers, it’s kind of a big deal. After all, what better place to scope out the latest rides, than at a beautiful waterfront setting? This year there will be over 150 new cars, trucks and RVs, and more than 100 sailboats, powerboats and personal watercraft.
The third annual event, hosted by Canalside, the Niagara Frontier Automobile Dealers Association (NFADA) and Anchor Marine, will be three-day affair.
This is your chance to get out on the road in a sharp new ride, or out on the water in a shipshape watercraft.
The event is free and open to the public, the following days and hours:
5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.
“Canalside is a tremendous backdrop, and we see unlimited future potential for the automotive and marine industries being highlighted on our vibrant waterfront,” said Trey Barrett, director of operations for the NFADA’s Auto Shows. “Most of our member dealers and the manufacturers they represent wanted to participate and again be part of the excitement!”
Automotive participants will include Buick, BMW and BMW Motorcycles, GMC, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Colton RV, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Smart Cars, Sprinter, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.
Boat dealers and participants will include Anchor Marine, RCR Yachts, Collins Marine, Olson Brothers Marine, Silver Lake Marina and R&K Marine. Boat manufacturers represented include Monterey, Bayliner, Chaparral, Regal, Cruisers, Yamaha, Scarab, Glastron, Harris Pontoons, Bennington, Premier, Godfrey, Lund, Crestliner, G3, Beneteau and Back Cove.
The event will also feature food, drinks and entertainment.
For more information on this fun-for-all-ages event, please visit www.canalsidebuffalo.com