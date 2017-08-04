Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Thin Man Brewery is raffling off this vintage Alfa Romeo

Want to win this sweet 1989 Alfa Romeo Spider Quadrifogio convertible? Simply guess the outcomes of the Bills’ away games to win! It’s easy and free to enter. Starting August 10, Thin Man starts the raffle.

Here’s how it works:

Each participant will fill out a card at the brewery, predicting the outcomes and spreads of each away game. All cards must be submitted by September 10 at Thin Man’s launch party. The player must be present and sign in at the brewery for each away game, or that week he or she is disqualified from the contestant’s card. No costs, no catch. Just a guessing game that ends with one lucky individual driving away in a vintage Alfa Romeo. The winner will be picked from the closest to accurate entry.

HOW IT WORKS:

  • Receive your submission card at Thin Man Brewery between August 10 and September 10, 2017
  • Guess the outcomes and spreads of all Bills away games
  • Submit your card to Thin Man Brewery by September 10
  • Attend the brewery (must be present in person) each away game to sign in. If you do not sign in for a game then that week doesn’t count for you
  • On January 1, 2018 Thin Man will announce the winner based on the closest entry

Stop by to see the car; registration begins August 10, 2017. See contest on Facebook to learn more.

