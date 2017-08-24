The Toronto Star Highlights Buffalo’s Formidable “Past”, and Aspiring “Present”.

Toronto media is hot on Buffalo. Buffalo has landed as a cover story in today’s Toronto Star travel section. Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) pitched The Star a visit, and author Rick McGinnis picked up on the invitation. McGinnis visited Buffalo back in May.
The Toronto Star is one of Canada’s largest newspapers by circulation.
“Restored classic architecture gives a window in to Buffalo’s prosperous past” – Toronto Star
Lead images:
The abandoned barbershop in an empty wing of the Richardson-Olmsted Campus in Buffalo. The former mental asylum has been partially restored and reopened as a luxury hotel, but the rest of the building is open for tours while it awaits redevelopment.
The exterior of the Albright Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, N.Y., with Jaume Plensa’s 2012 sculpture, Laura, in front of the classical colonnade of the 1905 Albright building. (RICK MCGINNIS)