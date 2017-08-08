Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The She-She Room awaits…

A relatively new space dedicated to lesbian art and culture now resides with Rust Belt Books on Grant Street. It’s called The She-She Room. Rust Belt Books proprietor Kristi Meal describes the mainly word of mouth venue as, “…an unapologetic low-fi evening of art and culture around writing and art of lesbian descent meant to stimulate, antagonize and instigate a focus on sub-cultural arts. It’s more about self-initiating toward an evening of receiving art than who’s doing what. Unpredictable variation is part of an artistic evening.”

The She-She Room returns, meditation continues, poetry is present and let’s throw in a little Brazen-Faced Shakespeare this month! And the Dog Days make for some decadent kickin’ back with a book. What have you been reading lately? – Rust Belt Books

Following is some of the upcoming programming to look forward to at Rust Belt Books and The She-She Room:

Art Show: ‘FLOFEST’! – Family drawings by the late Florence McCombs

Reception Saturday, Aug. 19, 3-6 pm

Show runs Aug. 1st thru Aug. 31st

 

Ground & Sky Open Reading

Thurs. 10th, 7-9 pm

No Mic, No Podium, Call & Response Poetry

Meditation every Tuesday in the Meditation Loft

It’s that very sweet space above the back room – just look up…

Tuesday mornings, 6:30 – 7:15 am

Doors open from 6:15 am to 6:29 am, then door is locked so as not to be disturbed, until 7:15 am when door is unlocked and people go into the day.

No experience necessary – just be willing to sit and go within yourself

3 Performances

  • SILVER on Poetry
  • CAT on Performance Art
  • BRITT on Music

The She-She Room

Sat, 12th, 7-10 pm sharp

An unapologetic low-fi evening of art and culture around writing and art of lgbt descent meant to stimulate, antagonize and instigate a focus on sub-cultural arts and involves three 20-minute performances of any type – poetry, music, lecture, performance art, etc.

Culture and Cavorting

$5

All Welcome, Space is limited | Bring Your Own Refreshments

Brazen-Faced Varlets’ hit from the Infringement Festival: Shakespeare’s La Pucelle

Fri., 18th – 7pm

Sat, 19th, 26th -2pm

Sun., 27th, – 2pm

This will be a deconstructed version of the Shakespeare’s play, Henry VI part 1 focusing on La Pucelle (Joan of Arc), peasant, warrior, witch, slut, martyr, heretic who was burned at the stake. This play is rarely produced.

Lara Haberberger, Heather Fangsrud, Stefanie Warnick, Rachel Parrino

Suggestion Donation $10

Inner-Ear Poetry Series

Sun., 20th, 3-5 pm

Call for details 716-885-9535

The She-She Room

Lesbian Art and Culture

Rust Belt Books | 415 Grant St, Buffalo | rustbeltbooks.com

