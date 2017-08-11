Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Lois McClure to visit Buffalo as part of Canal Bicentennial Celebration

An authentic replica of a 19th-century canal boat is making a return trip to Buffalo. The Lois McClure will be arriving in Buffalo on Friday, August 18, as part of a Canal Bicentennial Celebration. During its stay, the community will be invited to board the replica of a 1862 sailing canal boat. Buffalo is just one stopping points along the vessel’s seasonal tour of New York’s historic canals.

The groundbreaking of the Erie Canal was held in Rome, N.Y. on July 4, 1817.

The New York State Canal Corporation and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation have partnered with the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum to tour this wonderful craft. During its journey, the Lois McClure will be laden with seeds of white oak and white pine trees (provided by the DEC), which will help to tell the story of the wood used to build the canal boat. That same wood helped to industrialize cities such as Buffalo – the logging industry made a lot of people rich and put Buffalo on the map as a boomtown. 200 years later, the Lois McClure will help to tell that story, and that of the Erie Canal. 

The schedule for public boarding in these communities appears below:

  • Medina – August 10, 11:00 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Lockport – August 12-13, 10:00 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Tonawanda – August 15, 1-7 p.m.
  • Buffalo (Canalside) – August 18-20, 12-6 p.m.
  • Middleport – August 23, 3-7 p.m.

For more information and a complete schedule for the Lois McClure, visit www.lcmm.org.

Learn more about the history of the Lois McClure by visiting NewYorkCanals.org (PDF) – lead image.

