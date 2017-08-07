Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

The City relies on 311 Calls to Identify Problematic Speed Zones

7 Comments

The City of Buffalo is implementing traffic calming measures in various parts of the city, in an effort to make neighborhoods safer for everybody. The new joint traffic-safety initiative is being instituted by the Department of Public Works and Buffalo Police.

Mayor Byron Brown and North District Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr. recently announced that the addition of portable electronic speed read-out signs would be instrumental in curbing chronic speeders. The City identified speeding “hot spots” by measuring the number of complaints made to the 311 Call and Resolution Line.

In addition to the signs, police will also be stepping up enforcement in those designated areas. It just goes to show that placing calls to the 311 Call and Resolution Line does yield results in some cases, so keep making those calls Buffalo. From missing trees to drug deals, The City is listening and acting, as we can see in this particular case. The more calls that come in, the more these issues are on The City’s radar.

In total, the City has ordered 6 speed read-out signs and 10 temporary speed humps, which will be placed in strategic locations citywide based on requests from residents.

“Since the beginning of our Administration, we’ve been committed to taking action to further enhance roadway safety,” said Mayor Brown. “We need to address speeding in the city. We’ve been hearing that a lot from different neighborhoods and the speed read-out signs we are announcing today will target areas known for chronic speeding in a continued effort to make the streets of Buffalo safer, not only for drivers and their passengers, but also for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.”

The City has ordered its own speed read-out signs and materials, which are being delivered. In the meantime, it is borrowing useful items from the NYS Thruway in order to get the ball rolling. Hopefully The City will continue to be even more progressive in coming years, by incorporating more bike lanes, crosswalks, bumpouts, sharrows, etc., as warranted, when overhauling urban streets. There is plenty of room for improvement at this time.

North District Council Member Golombek, Jr. stated, “I am happy to be working with Mayor Brown and the Department of Public Works and Buffalo Police on this very important issue.  They really understand the uniqueness of each neighborhood, and because of that, we have been able to tailor the plan in a way that best addresses the needs of individual streets.   One size does not fit all when it comes to traffic calming and we have a great team right now that really understands that.”

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at The Hotel @ The Lafayette, and the Madd Tiki Winter Luau. Other projects: Navigetter.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • Matthew Ricchiazzi

    Great propaganda, Newell… except that the photo reminds everyone of what an uneducated, incompetent, undeserving, unfit Chief of Police we have — and a Mayor who doesn’t care enough for the Black community to hire anyone better.

  • mightyNiagara

    hahahahaha “hot spots”
    i’ve got one for you. it’s called. ALL OF BUFFALO

  • Andy Wulf

    But but but Newell, if we start ticketing speeders, won’t that keep people from the suburbs or out of town from coming to Buffalo during festival season?

  • bettybarcode

    Any chance they’d release the map of hot spots? I’ll bet it shows lane widths and turning radii that accommodate highway speeds. Want slower speeds? Narrow the lanes, add on-street parking, plant street trees. People drive the design, not the sign.

    • Billybobn

      Right? People definitely do “drive the design.” And when that design has no definitive lanes… you get road rage, speeding and accidents. Major arteries surround our neighborhood and the streets that connect them are blank canvases marred by potholes.

  • Faustus Goodman

    Simply on calls made by “impartial” citizens, the city will deploy tens of thousands of dollars to combat the speed problem which plaques only those specific areas of the Buffalo. Who knew is was that simple?

  • Mytwocents

    Great, now I’ll know just how much over the limit I am as I barrel down the city roads. If only there was an instrument in my vehicle that could help me out with that..