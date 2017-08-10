The Bird’s Nest | Classes and Inaugural Block Party

The Bird’s Nest wants you to get in shape, and they want you to have fun in the process. This collective of tumblers, aerial artists, acrobats, pole dancers, jugglers, spinners, etc., has come together to practice their skills under one roof, while teaching others the art of strength building and flexibility along the way.
Each of the classes is offered to improve one’s ability to focus on specific tasks that are designed to shape and tone the body. At the same time, the classes demonstrate the importance of flow and movement, by incorporating such practices as fitness, ballet, gymnastics, and even exotic dance. Classes at The Bird’s Nest include acrobatics, aerial arts, hand balancing, pole dance, flow arts, yoga, acro, silks, meditation, contemporary dance, and trapeze.
Following are just a couple of classes that are currently being offered.
Pole Dance
Thursdays | 5:30pm-7pm
Beginning August 10 | (6 week class series will begin August 17)
Pole Dance is an acrobatic dance form defined by the dancer’s movements with a typically vertical pole. In our classes, students will become strong and flexible as they learn to move with their rigid and inflexible partner- the pole. Students will learn how to safely move on, off, and around the pole. We will work with both static and spinning poles as we explore movement styles inspired by fitness, ballet, gymnastics, and exotic dance.
Tuesdays 6:30pm-8pm
Beginning August 15 | (on-going weekly class)
Hand Balancing is a term used to encompass all types of poses done on the hands, especially handstands. In our classes, we practice techniques for developing strength and flexibility in order to help you build your handstand in a way that is healthy for your body. Our classes integrate the study of hand balancing yoga poses, calisthenics, anatomy, and partner work. Whether you are comfortable in a handstand, or if you have no handstand practice at all, this class will help you take your hand balancing to the next level.
Come join The Bird’s Nest for their Inaugural Block Party on Saturday, August 19, from 3pm to 6pm. The event will take place at 64 Fillmore Avenue. Visitors are invited to check out the new space, catch some circus art demos, enjoy food, meet the organizers, play lawn games and learn about classes. The event is free. See Facebook event for details.