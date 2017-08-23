Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

The Art of Hip Hop – A Visual Listening Experience featuring Cashis Green

Back in March, Buffalo Rising featured The Dopeness Project‘s highly anticipated event, The Art of Hip Hop. On Friday, August 25, the group will feature its second installment in The Art of Hip Hop series, featuring the first solo exhibit and third album release for artist Jay P. Hawkins Sr., known as Cashis Green. 

This Friday’s event, The Art of Hip Hop: A Visual Listening Experience, is the album release and art exhibit for The Dopeness Project co-founder Jay P. Hawkins Sr. (Cashis Green),” said Shantelle Massey of The Dopeness Project. “The night is slated to be an event unlike any other. The 16 track album will be accompanied by corresponding paintings, giving a vivid visual to the lyrics of each song. Mr. Hawkins has been working on this project for two years and it all comes together on the 25th!”

Additional sounds will be served up by DJ Sike Adisa. The event will also feature exclusive food and beverage vendors –Lush MD and Squozen.

The Art of Hip Hop – A Visual Listening Experience featuring Cashis Green

The Dopeness Project

Friday, August 25, 2017

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Main Street Art Gallery | 515 Main Street | Buffalo, NY 14203

Tickets available on Eventbrite

 

