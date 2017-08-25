The The 6th Annual Carnival of ParaHorror kicks off today. The three day event takes place at the Central Terminal. The event is considered one of the all time horror show greats, and features an arrangement of oddities, celebrities, contests, live entertainment, movie screenings, and vendors. Each year, Carnival of ParaHorror gets bigger and better, mainly du to the events and activities that are featured, such as best costume, horror movie trivia, best scream and horror cornhole competition.
“You never know what Parahorror has in store next, as we’re always looking to improve the “convention scene” and raise the bar as high as possible regarding live fan-based programming.” – Organizers
This year, special guest Patty Mullen will be making an appearance. Mullen was one of the stars of the classic B-move Frankenhooker! Actress and Playboy playmate Penny Baker will also be there, along with tarot readers, crystal healers, paranormal investigators, authors, costume creators, occultists, pagan mystics, psychic mediums, film and TV personalities, actors, directors, producers, and special effects people. See all guests.
In 2017, the event takes place on:
Friday, August 25: 5-9PM | Saturday, August 26: 11AM-7PM | Sunday, August 27: 11AM – 4PM
Buffalo Central Terminal | 495 Paderewski Drive | Buffalo, New York 14212
$10 advance / $15 at door (each day)
Admission tickets are for entrance to convention only. Additional ticket is required for Ghost Tours and Specialty Panels.
Visit the Carnival of ParaHorror Facebook page for all of the details, and also check out the website.