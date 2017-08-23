Buffalo’s got a thing for yellow rubber ducks. A year ago, almost to the day, the world’s largest rubber duck (Mama Duck) was visiting our waterfront. Ever since that extraordinary duck floated through town, there’s been some serious duck withdrawal going around. Thankfully, the Buffalo Rotary Club has got a rubber ducky fix for you.
On Sunday, August 27, the 3rd annual Duck Derby commences at Canalside. No, this event is not all about one giant duck. Instead, it’s all about a lot of little quackers.
The way the derby works is like this… People are able to get a hold of a rubber duck for a $5 donation. Once in possession of a squeaking floating friend, the contestant is able to step up to The Blue Line Bridge, where they will release their bright yellow racers to compete against one another. Fans on the sidelines can cheer on their favorites, while enjoying face painting and local food trucks.
Anyone looking to enter into this family friendly race can either adopt a duck in advance of the Duck Derby at www.buffaloduckderby.com, or the ducks will also be available on race day. Those who adopt ducks will be eligible for three race prizes: $250 for first place; $125 for second place and $75 for third place (do not have to be present to win).
The 3rd Annual Duck Derby at Canalside
Sunday, August 27, 2017
11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
Proceeds will benefit the Rotary Reads Kids Club, which will provide a whole new life to 9 neighborhood public libraries located in the City of Buffalo – including the downtown Central Library, Crane Branch Library, Dudley Branch, East Clinton Branch, East Delavan Branch, Frank E. Merriweather Jr., Branch, Niagara Branch, North Park Branch and the Riverside Branch Library. The Rotary Reads Kids Club area of the libraries will encourage reading, discovery and curiosity in children, supplementing the school experience in Buffalo’s key neighborhoods. Not only will the Kids Club promote lifelong reading and learning, it will also be a warm, welcoming and safe place for children and families to read, discover and explore together.