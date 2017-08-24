The 2017 Jefferson Avenue Arts Festival

The Jefferson Avenue Music and Arts Festival is set to take place this Saturday, August 26, from 10am to 6pm. The festival celebrates art, culture, music and the tight-knit community that continues to bolster neighborhoods surrounding Jefferson Avenue.
This endearing event has been around for 21 years – the festival was established to highlight the talented people who invest their time and energy into the East Side, to create a safe, nurturing and culturally significant destination like no other in the city.
This year’s festival will spotlight singers, dancers, storyteller, musicians, art, retailers, food, and book vendors. There will also be plenty of activities for the kids. The events and activities will take place on Jefferson Avenue, between E. Utica and E. Ferry.
List of entertainers at this year’s event include, Brother’s In Christ, Jessica Miller, Divine Creation Dance Stars, Legendary, N’yarai Oshun, Daughter’s of Creative Sound, Lawrence Prince , Gentleman Inc, Louie Flame, Rhonda Mingo, True Williams , Fragrance & Juan, Martin Sonchild, Diva’s of Buffalo, Genecist , Dynomite Soul, Shawn Tyler, Antoinette Hamilton , Lynntresa Atkinson, Jillian Hanesworth , Izzy, 4B – LO, Devotion , Bloom & Nuff Love, Pure Ink, Cash Is , Bern & Treazure , Kenyada Davis, and GOODNE$$.
The Jefferson Avenue Arts Festival | Saturday, August 26, 2917 | 10am to 6pm | Jefferson Avenue, between E. Utica and E. Ferry | See Facebook event for more information
Presented by 50 Women With A Vision