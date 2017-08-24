Coming up on Saturday, September 2, Fanbassador‘s inaugural music festival will launch in Buffalo. The event is dedicated to the genre of hiphop and electronic music, and will feature talents that include Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, PnB Rock, Smokepurpp, Bill Saber and Dolo Chillin (local boys) and two special DJ sets by DVBBS and Keys n Krates.
Back in July, we posted that this particular festival had a unique edge, in that it included music talents that were hand-picked by the public (hence “Tailor Made Music Festival”).
“Tailor Made is a unique festival concept because it gives fans the power in booking the final line up,” said Fanbassador CEO Chris Ring (After Dark Entertainment, Buffalo) in the July post. “Fans can create their ideal lineup by voting for their favorite artists from 2 different pools of artists we have secured for the event, with the top vote-getters in each pool being added to the festival, virtually creating a Tailor Made event. By doing so, Fanbassador is appealing to the majority of the fans, creating the most demanded lineup, leading to happy fans and a successful event for everyone involved”.
Launching back in September 2016, we have partnered with some of the industry’s taste makers – agent Matt Galle and Mike Marquis as well as comedian and Laugh Factory VP Steve Hofstetter – to provide fans with a voice in various aspects of their favorite performers live shows as well as providing artists with valuable information on their fan base.
The Tailor Made Music Festival will take place at Canalside. The creation of Fanbassador has allowed festival organizers to connect directly with musicians and their fans, so that they can create a custom festival using a data-driven platform. Now, it’s time to try out this relatively new festival concept, launching at the waterfront – see you at Tailor Made, Buffalo!
See Facebook event for details.