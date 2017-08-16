Tactical Urbanism: Complete Streets Pop-ups

In order to make Buffalo a more bike-friendly place, GObike Buffalo is organizing a series of guerrilla-esque bike safety measures that are essentially “pop-ups” and “tactical urbanism”maneuvers. The end game is to create a safer Buffalo, by using relatively low-cost street design mechanisms, which can be applied directly to the street. These are temporary and semi-permanent installations that demonstrate the power of awareness.
Unfortunately, avid Buffalo cyclists are subjected to dangerous circumstances each and every day. With no bike lanes on Main Street, from University District to Canisius College (that would have been a no brainer for The City), the heavily trafficked thoroughfare leaves no room for cyclists. Same with Delaware Avenue, from Kenmore Village to Delaware Park – another missed opportunity. Not to mention numerous other connector roads that are strictly dedicated to cars, with no thought about cyclists.
So what’s one going to do, to get elected officials to take cycling safety seriously?
From Wednesday, August 23 to Saturday, August 26, GObike Buffalo will be demonstrating what it would take to make some of our streets safer, while we wait for The City to catch up with the times.
“We’re installing buffered bike lanes on both sides of Fillmore Ave. between Best St. and N. Parade, and then painting a median down the center (reducing traffic lanes from 4 down to 2). We need people to measure, outline and paint a lot of lines, paint some crosswalks, add some bike lane stencils and finally help place planters that have been designed and painted by members of the community around Martin Luther King, Jr. Park.” – GObike Buffalo
All you have to do is volunteer by signing up!