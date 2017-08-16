Superhero Night with the Buffalo Bisons

Friday, August 19, bring the family down to Coca-Cola Field for Buffalo Bisons Superhero Night. It’s a chance for the kids down to the baseball stadium to watch a ballgame and to meet some famous superheroes and villains. These adored comic book characters are members of The Superhero Alliance of WNY, a group that specializes in entertaining kids (and adults) at myriad events throughout the year.
Aside from the anticipated photo op, these costumed superheroes and villains will partake in an onscreen and offscreen action plot, which will come to a boil on the field… the Phantom Dimension rocks Coca-Cola Field!
A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Mental Health Association of Erie County, Compeer of Buffalo and C.A.S.A. Charitable funds are raised through the following:
- 100% of cash donations will graciously be collected on site from generous fans
- Auctioning Superhero Night Jerseys on-site
- 50% of the 50/50 ticket prize
- 100% of each Superhero Cape & Shield sold at the gift shops that night will be donated
Purchase tickets to see the Buffalo Bisons vs the Gwinnett Braves | First pitch is at 6:05pm.