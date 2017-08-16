Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Superhero Night with the Buffalo Bisons

0 Comments

Friday, August 19, bring the family down to Coca-Cola Field for Buffalo Bisons Superhero Night. It’s a chance for the kids down to the baseball stadium to watch a ballgame and to meet some famous superheroes and villains. These adored comic book characters are members of The Superhero Alliance of WNY, a group that specializes in entertaining kids (and adults) at myriad events throughout the year. 

Aside from the anticipated photo op, these costumed superheroes and villains will partake in an onscreen and offscreen action plot, which will come to a boil on the field… the Phantom Dimension rocks Coca-Cola Field!

A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Mental Health Association of Erie County, Compeer of Buffalo and C.A.S.A. Charitable funds are raised through the following:

  • 100% of cash donations will graciously be collected on site from generous fans
  • Auctioning Superhero Night Jerseys on-site
  • 50% of the 50/50 ticket prize
  • 100% of each Superhero Cape & Shield sold at the gift shops that night will be donated

Purchase tickets to see the Buffalo Bisons vs the Gwinnett Braves | First pitch is at 6:05pm.

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments