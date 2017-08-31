Sunpath Skylights Opens in Buffalo – Features Solatube Solar Lighting

The power of the sun, and the possibilities that it presents, are mind-boggling. We are just starting to tap the possibilities when it comes to harnessing the sun’s rays.

A new company in Buffalo is doing its part to light up a corner of a world that can sometimes be a little shadowy. I’m talking about your house. Most every house could use an added blast of sunshine, and Sunpath Skylights now possesses some of the answers when it comes to shedding some light on the subject.

Sunpath Skylights specializes in a line of products by Solatube® International Inc. Solatube produces Tubular Daylighting Devices (TDDs), which you might have come across in magazines such as Dwell.

Solatube is an ingenious idea that redirects sunlight from a rooftop, through a tube, into a room (commercial or residential) that is in need of natural sunlight. This application could be used for a bathroom, a den, a basement – anywhere that could use a little sunshine. What’s even neater is that residual solar energy is stored, which is then used to power solar-electric light, thus cutting down on traditional electric power usage.

Sunpath Skylights features the following products:

Daylight With Nightlight – The newest Solatube System, the Solatube ISn, harnesses the sun’s energy during the day to power a soft-glow, solar-electric nightlight. The cost of the entire system and installation qualifies for a 30% federal tax credit.

Daylighting Systems – Available in 10-inch and 14-inch diameters, Solatube Daylighting Systems are easily adaptable for spaces of any size, and can be outfitted with ventilation, dimming and nighttime lighting options for a customized lighting solution.

Solar Star Attic Fans – A solar-powered ventilation system that efficiently vents heat and moisture from the attic, keeping it cool and dry. It qualifies for a 30% federal tax credit.

Solatube Smart LED System – A fusion of LED lighting and natural light for day and night, offering up to 94 percent in lighting energy savings

Decorative Fixtures – Decorative elements to add as diffusers at the ceiling level; available in numerous styles and sizes.

Flashings for nearly all roof types – Allows Solatube Daylighting Systems to be installed in virtually any home environment.

“Repeat customers tell me that it is amusing when their guests try to ‘turn off the light’ in a room with a Solatube product,” said Jason Meadows, owner of Sunpath Skylights, which covers the Buffalo area. “It’s such beautiful, bright daylight, it’s hard to believe it. I believe every home and business should use the sun during the day. It’s a complete waste of energy to use electric lights when we have the sun available 12 hours a day.”

Solatube has been around for a while, but it’s somewhat new to Buffalo. It’s a great product for new builds, or can be used when retrofitting dated rooms.

“We are excited to welcome Sunpath Skylights as our new Premier Dealer in the Buffalo market,” said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall Jr. “They have an excellent reputation in the community.”

This really is a no brainer. Just think of the cost savings in the long run, not to mention the environmental and even health benefits.

For more information: 716-589-2001 or sunpathskylights@gmail.com. Sunpath Skylights is located at 2392 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14225.