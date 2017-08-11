Summer on the South Lawn 2017

Following in the footsteps of the epic enLIGHTen event at the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, a number of other inspirational events are starting to pop up, all of which take place on the ground’s South Lawn. There’s no other place like the South Lawn in all of Buffalo. The possibilities are endless… from lawn games to picnics to Frisbee – this campus provides plenty of green space, trees for shade, pedestrian bridges, and walking paths, all set to the glorious background of one of the city’s most enchanted buildings.
Here are a few of the upcoming events: #SummerOnTheSouthLawn
Slow Roll at the Richardson
Monday, August 14
6:30 p.m. ride begins (lineup 5:30 p.m.)
Join hundreds of bicyclists for a leisurely 8-mile ride through the Richardson neighborhood. After-party on the South Lawn of the Richardson featuring food, drinks, and music.
Yoga for Everybody!
Monday, August 21
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to join in free outdoor yoga with Kelly Tripp, in partnership with Lululemon Buffalo, on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus the evening of the solar eclipse! Just bring a yoga mat and a friend.
Buffalo Reading Invasion at the Richardson
Tuesday, August 22
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Bring a book and join us for an hour of reading, relaxing, and gathering on the South Lawn.