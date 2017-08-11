Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Summer on the South Lawn 2017

0 Comments

Following in the footsteps of the epic enLIGHTen event at the Richardson-Olmsted Campus, a number of other inspirational events are starting to pop up, all of which take place on the ground’s South Lawn. There’s no other place like the South Lawn in all of Buffalo. The possibilities are endless… from lawn games to picnics to Frisbee – this campus provides plenty of green space, trees for shade, pedestrian bridges, and walking paths, all set to the glorious background of one of the city’s most enchanted buildings.

Here are a few of the upcoming events: #SummerOnTheSouthLawn

Slow Roll at the Richardson
Monday, August 14
6:30 p.m. ride begins (lineup 5:30 p.m.)
Join hundreds of bicyclists for a leisurely 8-mile ride through the Richardson neighborhood. After-party on the South Lawn of the Richardson featuring food, drinks, and music.

Facebook event

Yoga for Everybody!
Monday, August 21
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to join in free outdoor yoga with Kelly Tripp, in partnership with Lululemon Buffalo, on the South Lawn of the Richardson Olmsted Campus the evening of the solar eclipse! Just bring a yoga mat and a friend.

Facebook event

Buffalo Reading Invasion at the Richardson
Tuesday, August 22
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Bring a book and join us for an hour of reading, relaxing, and gathering on the South Lawn.

Facebook event – stay tuned for further details

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments