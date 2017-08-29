Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Squeaky Wheel’s 14th Animation Fest

Each year, Squeaky Wheel features some sensational animations as part of its annual Animation Fest. Contributors to the festival include up and coming talents, as well as established artists. The 49 minute program will be held at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. Anyone six years of age or older will enjoy this multi-media event, which is set to take place during M&T First Friday.

From old school techniques to some of the modern advancements in the industry, Animation Fest will include:

  • stop-motion
  • hand-drawn works
  • pieces made with open source custom software
  • analogue video effects

Anyone who  appreciates animation in any form will get a kick out of the wide-ranging creations.

The program tells stories about diverse forms of existence and the nature of life. Throughout the program you will witness all kinds of transformations, either of life itself or of emotions that lead to surprising outcomes.

Works being featured at this year’s festival include:

  • Philosophical science fiction film
  • A screen-printed life story
  • An absurd domestic drama
  • A mysterious trip towards enlightenment

Curated by Jean Zhu, Squeaky Wheel’s Spring 2017 Curatorial Intern. Squeaky Wheel’s 14th Animation Fest is generously sponsored by Villa Maria College’s Animation Program. Free as part of M&T First Fridays.

Friday, September 1, 2017

7:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Albright-Knox Art Gallery | 1285 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, New York 14222

