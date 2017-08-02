Squeaky Wheel: Providing Access to Media Arts Education since 1985

Media art is not explored too much at a young age. Luckily, I was introduced to it as a sophomore in high school. I learned the basics of video editing, graphic design, and the power of storytelling through a multimedia platform. Without this class in high school, I would not have found my current career path of multimedia journalism. Exploring these different forms of art at a young age can steer someone’s life into following a path they never knew they were destined for.
As the arts get cut more and more from public schools, young students may need to find somewhere else to let their creative beast out of its cage. Media arts education is lacking. This includes but is not limited to graphic design, film production, video editing, and web design. With several workshops to choose from within these areas, Squeaky Wheel offers a solution to this issue. By providing access to people with knowledge on all forms of media arts, Squeaky Wheel is a place for young people to go and excel in talents they may not have even known they have. Students are sure to learn something new at Squeaky Wheel in one of the following programs: Media Art Workshops, Professional Development, Tech Arts for Youth, Tech Arts for Girls, Buffalo Youth Media Institute and West Side Studios. Squeaky Wheel is located on the first floor of the Market Arcade Complex at 617 Main Street. The public gallery and access hours are Tuesday thru Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
To give some perspective on the variety of services they offer, some of the most recent workshops they have presented were Documentary Filmmaking, Character Animator, and Interactive Storytelling in Unity. A few that are still available to sign up for this summer are Design It, Video Editing, Field Recording, Virtual Reality, eCollage, The Commercial, and more. On top of this they feature various performers and guest speakers. The current exhibition on display, titled “Shape of a Pocket,” explores the power of activism in art and will be open until August 26. Already reviewed by Buffalo Vibe, this exhibit sounds like a must-see.
Comprised of installations, performances, single-screen video work, video games, locative sound and media pieces, the exhibition points to strictures and traumas that have roots far preceding our current political moment, while proposing visions, sounds, and networks for a future. -Squeaky Wheel, Shape of a Pocket exhibit
Squeaky Wheel is the only nonprofit organization in WNY that offers education with equipment access and exhibition programming for film and digital media arts. Their core values are Creativity & Experimentation, Media & Digital Literacy, Community Engagement & Collaboration, and Equal Access. They have won several awards and are supported by well-known local and national foundations.
Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center has a mission to continue a legacy of innovation in media arts through access, education, and exhibition. We envision a community that uses electronic media and film to celebrate freedom of expression and diversity of voice.
-Squeaky Wheel Mission and Vision
To sign up for a workshop at Squeaky Wheel, visit squeaky.org, call 716-884-7172, or email office@squeaky.org.